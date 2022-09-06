Labor Day weekend travelers brave higher-than-usual prices

Labor Day weekend travelers brave higher-than-usual prices
By Tejay Cleland
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This Labor Day weekend, the roads were busy with millions of Americans driving to their holiday destinations. AAA estimates it to be the busiest Labor Day holiday in years.

“It’s definitely busier than I would expect it to normally be,” said Texas resident Ben Taylor.

The difference in Labor Day travel this year is prices at the pump. Triple A reports that just one year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Kansas was over 50 cents more than this year’s holiday, coming in at a Kansas average of $2.92/gallon.

Although the price increase, drivers say the higher gas prices that have been around for most of the year, has made them adapt to the higher costs.

“We actually took my fiancé's car because it gets better gas mileage than mine does. It is definitely more expensive than in the past. Thankfully as we get closer to Texas, the price does go down some so that’s a little bit better, but it’s definitely more expensive than usual,” Taylor said.

While the prices are higher compared to holidays in the past, travelers say they are just happy the prices are back down from earlier this summer when they hit an all-time high in Kansas at $4.67.

“It’s been a little more expensive with gas going up and everything but there’s definitely been a decrease from what it was earlier this summer,” traveler Joe Fleming said. “We went out to Wyoming in the middle of July and that sucked. That was expensive.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A wrong way driver hit multiple cars near W 53rd St. and N Ridge Rd. The driver's vehicle...
Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2
66-year-old Jacob Brown of Wellington was taken into custody at the scene and was booked into...
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead
SCSO deputies and WPD officers on-scene
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates south Wichita shooting
FILE
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football...
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade

Latest News

Labor Day weekend travelers brave higher-than-usual prices
Labor Day weekend travelers brave higher-than-usual prices
Harvey County wind turbines cause for concern for some residents.
Harvey County wind turbines cause for concern for some residents
The Umholtz don't want to see wind turbines built near their property.
Wind turbines a concern for some in Harvey County
Joe Baker takes a look at how receding water levels at Cheney Lake are affecting those who...
Low water levels at Cheney Lake