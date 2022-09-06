Labor Day weekend travelers brave higher-than-usual prices

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This Labor Day weekend, the roads were busy with millions of Americans driving to their holiday destinations. AAA estimates it to be the busiest Labor Day holiday in years.

“It’s definitely busier than I would expect it to normally be,” said Texas resident Ben Taylor.

The difference in Labor Day travel this year is prices at the pump. Triple A reports that just one year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in Kansas was over 50 cents more than this year’s holiday, coming in at a Kansas average of $2.92/gallon.

Although the price increase, drivers say the higher gas prices that have been around for most of the year, has made them adapt to the higher costs.

“We actually took my fiancé's car because it gets better gas mileage than mine does. It is definitely more expensive than in the past. Thankfully as we get closer to Texas, the price does go down some so that’s a little bit better, but it’s definitely more expensive than usual,” Taylor said.

While the prices are higher compared to holidays in the past, travelers say they are just happy the prices are back down from earlier this summer when they hit an all-time high in Kansas at $4.67.

“It’s been a little more expensive with gas going up and everything but there’s definitely been a decrease from what it was earlier this summer,” traveler Joe Fleming said. “We went out to Wyoming in the middle of July and that sucked. That was expensive.”

