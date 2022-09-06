Man charged in deadly collision involving Nickerson family pleads not guilty
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man charged in a collision that killed a member of a Nickerson family and injured three others this summer in Louisville, Kentucky was In court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault.
Police said Michael Hurley was under the influence when he hit Nickerson High School basketball star Ava Jones, her parents and her younger brother on a Louisville sidewalk. Ava Jones and her mother, Amy Jones, were seriously injured and spent more than a month in a Louisville hospital before returning home to Nickerson where their recoveries continue. Ava Jones’s father, Tre Jones, died from his injuries. Her younger brother had minor injuries.
With Ava and Amy Jones continuing their recoveries, there is a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses.
