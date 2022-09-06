Man survives 11 days floating on ocean in freezer

Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank. As it went down,...
Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank. As it went down, he saw the floating cooler and jumped inside. He survived for 11 days before being rescued.(Source: Record TV via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Brazilian man floated in a freezer in the ocean for 11 days, surviving without food or water, before being rescued.

Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues told Record TV he was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank off the coast of northern Brazil. As it went down, he saw the floating cooler and jumped inside.

“I was desperate. I thought my end was coming. But thanks God, God gave me one more chance,” he told Record TV.

Rodrigues said he had no food or water. At times, sharks surrounded him as he floated in the ocean.

But 11 days after his boat went down, a group of fishermen found Rodrigues off the coast of Suriname. He was treated at a hospital.

“I was born again. I thought I wouldn’t be telling this story, but I’m back here,” he said. “That freezer was God in my life. The only thing I had was the freezer. It was a miracle.”

Officials detained Rodrigues for a few days because he didn’t have proper documentation, but he is now back home with his family in Brazil.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong way driver hit multiple cars near W 53rd St. and N Ridge Rd. The driver's vehicle...
Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2
66-year-old Jacob Brown of Wellington was taken into custody at the scene and was booked into...
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead
SCSO deputies and WPD officers on-scene
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates south Wichita shooting
FILE
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football...
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade

Latest News

The Labor Day holiday brings out lots of travelers, even with higher gas prices.
Labor Day weekend travelers brave higher-than-usual prices
Labor Day weekend travelers brave higher-than-usual prices
Labor Day weekend travelers brave higher-than-usual prices
Harvey County wind turbines cause for concern for some residents.
Harvey County wind turbines cause for concern for some residents
The Umholtz don't want to see wind turbines built near their property.
Wind turbines a concern for some in Harvey County