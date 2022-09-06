What happened to Jaquilla Scales? Age progression photos show what she make look like today

Jaquilla Scales disappeared from her home in northeast Wichita on Sept. 5, 2001. She was four...
Jaquilla Scales disappeared from her home in northeast Wichita on Sept. 5, 2001. She was four years old.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is seeking to bring awareness to the case of Jaquilla Scales, who has been missing since 2001. Monday, September 5, marked 21 years since her disappearance.

Jaquilla was four years old when she was last seen in her bed at around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2001. She was discovered missing at 3:00 a.m at her home in the 1600 block of N. Volutsia.

Jaquilla was last seen wearing a knee-length floral nightshirt and tan barrettes in her hair. She had a scar on her upper right leg, a brown birthmark on her face, and her upper teeth were decayed at the time of her disappearance. She also went by the nickname “Granny Boo.”

For 21 years since her disappearance, the family and friends of Jaquilla and the Wichita community have not had answers as to why she disappeared. She would be 25 years old today.

“Six days after she disappeared, the 9/11 attacks occurred. The Wichita Police Department has not forgotten Jaquilla, and we are still seeking answers in her case,” said WPD in a release noting that the little girl’s disappearance was largely overshadowed by the news of the attacks on the twin towers.

If you have information regarding the disappearance of Jaquilla Scales, you’re asked to contact WPD investigators at 316-268-4379 or email the Cold Case Unit at coldcase@wichita.gov. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or downloading the free P3 mobile app.

