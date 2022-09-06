More toasty weather the next few days... But big changes are coming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today will be much like yesterday... Lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s, light winds, and dry statewide.

It will be a mild start to the day this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s.

A gradual warming trend is expected through the rest of the week ahead with highs reaching the mid 90s by mid to late week. a “blocking pattern” will take shape allowing for the repeated days of above average temperatures and dry conditions. This will last through Friday ahead of our next weather maker.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front that will bring much cooler air south. Highs will go from well above average to below normal into the low 80s and even 70s! We will also be tracking a chance of storms developing along and ahead of the cold front. Storm chances will start in NW Ks late Friday night and spread south and southeast throughout the day on Saturday. Wichita should remain dry until Saturday afternoon - evening. If you have outdoor weekend plans, especially on Saturday, you will want to stay tuned!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 94

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SE 0-5. Low: 65

Wed: High: 95 Low: 65 Sunny.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 65 Sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 56 PM Storms.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 55 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 59. Partly cloudy.

