Summer stays until a weekend front arrives

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unseasonably warm weather is not going to budge anytime soon as the forecast calls for more 90 degree weather and the chance at some record highs by Thursday in western Kansas.

Look for clear skies overnight and sunshine again Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s (central) and upper 90s (west). The winds will remain light throughout the day.

We should expect another sunny day on Thursday with highs in the mid 90s (central) and upper 90s and potentially some record highs (west). The record high in Goodland on Thursday is 100 degrees.

A cold front should reach northwest Kansas on Friday, which will start a cooling trend into the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s for the northwest but 90s elsewhere.

Good chances for rain showers and a few storms will come up Saturday as a cold front swings through. Temperatures will fall to the 50s and 60s behind the front, but still be near 90 near Wichita.

Everyone will have much cooler weather by Saturday night and the rain departs by Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies. Light winds. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Light winds. Low: 65.

Thu: High: 93 Sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 56 Increasing clouds; evening/overnight rain.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 59 AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 59 Sunny.

