Teen arrested in weekend shooting, injured woman still hospitalized

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old Wichita woman remains hospitalized, and a teen is in jail after a Sunday night shooting in the 4300 block of Wood Hollow, just south of Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. and when deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Joriannah R. Williams suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. An ambulance took her to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy at the home on Wood Hollow and booked him into the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility for aggravated battery and an outstanding warrant.

The sheriff’s office said the injured woman and the 17-year-old are in a relationship.

