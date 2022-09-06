Week of Sept. 6: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing for first responders.

MONDAY: Police Officer | City of Rose Hill | Rose Hill | $36,192-$38,376 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12184784 | Qualifications: •High school diploma or GED required. •Certification from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. •Must possess a valid Kansas Driver’s License. •Requires 40 hours of annual in-service training. | City of Rose Hill has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: Communications Specialist (911 Dispatcher) | City of Augusta | Augusta | $15.00 - $24.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12130413 | Qualifications: •Basic knowledge of the principles, procedures, and equipment used in law enforcement and firefighting. •Obtain NCIC certification. •Valid Kansas Driver’s License. •Knowledge of modern principles and practices of emergency dispatch. | Currently, the City of Augusta has four additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Police Officer | City of Haysville | Haysville | $18.65 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12192612 | Qualifications: •Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center certified. •High school diploma or GED. •Associates or Bachelors Degree preferred. •Extensive background investigation.| City of Haysville has five additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: Firefighter | City of El Dorado | El Dorado | $39,299 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12172237 | Qualifications: •Possession of a valid Kansas Driver’s License. •At least 18 years of age. •Emergency Medical Technician-B (State or National) is required. •Valid CPAT is preferred but not required. •Firefighter I (IFSAC) is preferred, required within 6 months. •Firefighter II (IFSAC) (within 12 months). •15 minute response time within 6 months required. | City of El Dorado has three additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

FRIDAY: RN - Emergency - Full Time 3p - 3a | Hutchinson Regional Medical Center | Hutchinson | $22.00 - $29.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12140639 | Qualifications: •Current licensure as a Registered Nurse in the State of Kansas. •Healthcare Provider BLS through the AHA or ARC within 30 days off. | Hutchinson Regional Medical Center has nine additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

