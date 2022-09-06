Where’s Shane? Camping out with the dinosaurs

Where's Shane? On Tuesday, he was at Field Station Dinosaurs in Derby to learn all about...
Where's Shane? On Tuesday, he was at Field Station Dinosaurs in Derby to learn all about Cretaceous Campout.
By Shane Konicki and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sleepovers can be a blast on their own, but what if that slumber party involved dinosaurs? That’s what’s waiting for you at Field Station Dinosaurs throughout the month of September. The Cretaceous Campout will give groups the chance to sleep in a provided tent, under the stars, among the dinos! You can find more information on this fun event at kansasdinos.com/cretaceous-campout.

