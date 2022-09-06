Wichita city council approves new baseball field for League 42

Teams play baseball on League 42 fields at McAdams Park.
Teams play baseball on League 42 fields at McAdams Park.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council approved a fourth baseball field for League 42 on Tuesday. The league serves inner-city youth ages 5-14 years old.

The field will be located on the northeast corner of 15th Street and Wabash, just north of L’Overture Elementary. The league said the hope is to break ground by November with the goal of using the field by next season which begins in April.

League 42 plans to open the Leslie Rudd Learning Center later this year. The 10,500-square-foot facility will house an after-school tutoring lab, offices and be used for indoor baseball training.

The league said there are still funds to raise to complete the task which includes renovating two existing big fields at McAdams.

