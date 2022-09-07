1 critically injured in Augusta shooting

Police respond to the scene near Harrington and Bobbie, in Augusta, where one person was...
Police respond to the scene near Harrington and Bobbie, in Augusta, where one person was critically injured in a shooting.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Augusta. Butler County emergency dispatch confirmed the wounded person was transported from the area of Harrington and Bobbie.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather further information.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department...
KBI: New DNA evidence found in 2002 Dolly Madison Bakery murders
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
The Umholtz don't want to see wind turbines built near their property.
Wind turbines a concern for some in Harvey County
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Michael Hurley during a July 14, 2022 court appearance.
Man charged in deadly collision involving Nickerson family pleads not guilty

Latest News

A "Vote Here" sign sits in front of an election site in Nov. 2020.
2 Kansas school districts vote on bond issues Tuesday night
FILE
KHP reports more Labor Day weekend DUIs, violations than previous year
Crime scene tape
KBI investigates death of 80-year-old in Crawford County as homicide
Kansas drought map (Aug. 30, 2022)
Treasurer eyes emergency financial assistance for farmers, communities affected by drought in western Kansas