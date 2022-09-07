2 Kansas school districts vote on bond issues Tuesday night

A "Vote Here" sign sits in front of an election site in Nov. 2020.
A "Vote Here" sign sits in front of an election site in Nov. 2020.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in two Kansas school districts voted on bond issues Tuesday night.

In the Quinter school district, voters approved a $15 million bond to pay for school improvements, and they said ‘yes’ to a 1% city sales tax to fund the bond.

It was a different story in Pretty Prairie where voters turned down a $10 million bond to pay for facility renovations.

The final canvassed numbers are in for a school bond vote in Hesston that was split by ten votes. With all the provisional ballots considered, the bond passed by 11 votes. The approximately $33.8 million bond will be used to renovate the high school to combine middle and high schoolers into one building.

Voters in the Ellis school district head to the polls on Thursday to decide on a $4.5 million bond. The third attempt at a bond since 1974, if passed, the money will be used for renovations at the Ellis Jr./Senior High School and Washington Elementary.

