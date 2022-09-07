6 injured in Stafford County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three children were among six people hurt in a crash Tuesday morning in Stafford County.

In the crash reported about 9:40 a.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol said a westbound 2016 GMC Sierra crossed the center lane and struck a 2011 Dodge Charger head-on southeast of St. John.

The driver of the Sierra was taken to Stafford Hospital with suspected injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was taken to Via Christi St. Francis, and two children, ages 5 and 12, were taken to Wesley Medical Center for treatment. An adult passenger and a 15-year-old were taken to Pratt Regional Hospital.

