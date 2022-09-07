Building You: ‘Pull a Plane’ raises funds for WSU Tech students, B-29 Doc

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The second annual ‘Pull a Plane’ fundraiser will be held Saturday, October 15th, noon, at B-29 Doc Hangar.

This year, the opening ceremonies will begin at 1 p.m. with an after-party starting at 5:30 p.m.

The fundraiser benefits the WSU Tech Foundation and B-29 Doc. Last year’s event raised more than $100,000.

“My hope is that we have a lot of teams participate and be a part of this, and also for them to get a chance to ride in this historic piece of Wichita, which is B-29 Doc,” said Mandy Fouse, marketing director for WSU Tech.

Teams of 25 people will pull B-29 Doc by rope. The winners will have the opportunity to ride in Doc.

“Looks like it’s going to be a pretty big challenge, so I’m just going to keep lifting weights and hopefully we win the ‘Pull a Plane,’” said Rebecca Zinabu, a WSU Tech Foundation scholarship recipient.

To register a team, click here.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com