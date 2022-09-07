Early fall and some rain - just days away

A cold front arrives Saturday with big changes for Kansas
More summer weather for Thursday
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer weather sticks around for the remainder of the week, but it will be interrupted by a cold front that is likely to arrive Friday night and Saturday. Big changes will take place and much of the state will finally get some more rain.

Skies will be clear Thursday with a beautiful start to the day - light winds and lows in the 50s and 60s. Expect highs to reach the 90s once again, and it may get hot enough in western Kansas to approach some records for the day. Northwest Kansas will be near 100 degrees.

Friday cools off in the northwest with highs in the 80s. However, it will be another day of 90 degree heat for southwest, central, and eastern Kansas.

Scattered showers will begin in northern Kansas Friday night and early Saturday, and during the afternoon, showers will begin spreading farther south. It will be a HUGE range in temperatures from 50s in the northwest to near 90 around Wichita. Much of the state should get some rain Saturday evening/overnight, but it all moves out early Sunday.

Look for fall-like weather Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. A gradual warm up arrives for next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Light winds. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 63.

Fri: High: 94 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 64 Increasing clouds; evening-night showers.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 56 Early AM showers, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 53 Sunny.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 55 Sunny.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 61 Sunny to mostly sunny

