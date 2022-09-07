Gas leak draws heavy emergency response to N. Wichita neighborhood

A heavy emergency response followed the report of a gas leak Tuesday night, Sept. 6, in the...
A heavy emergency response followed the report of a gas leak Tuesday night, Sept. 6, in the 1800 block of West 13th Street, in the Riverside neighborhood of N. Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A gas leak in the Riverside area of north Wichita prompted a strong emergency response and temporary evacuations.

A Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said a little after crews responded to the call about 8:30 p.m., northbound Perry and Coolidge streets were blocked off between 12th and 13th streets and temporary evacuations ranged from Coolidge Street, west to the river.

As of late Tuesday night, the strong emergency response continued. There were no reports of injuries.

