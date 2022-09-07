Gas leak draws heavy emergency response to N. Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A gas leak in the Riverside area of north Wichita prompted a strong emergency response and temporary evacuations.

A Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said a little after crews responded to the call about 8:30 p.m., northbound Perry and Coolidge streets were blocked off between 12th and 13th streets and temporary evacuations ranged from Coolidge Street, west to the river.

As of late Tuesday night, the strong emergency response continued. There were no reports of injuries.

