Hays among communities struggling to meet housing demand

No matter the quality jobs and opportunities in a town, without adequate housing, that won’t be reflected in population growth.
By Austin Morton
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - No matter the quality jobs and opportunities in a town, without adequate housing, that won’t be reflected in population growth. In Hays, besides low overall availability, there is also an issue with those who do choose to move into town struggling to find homes within their budget or within their standards.

Even families who have lived in Hays for decades struggle to find homes that fit when their children choose to stay in the community or move back and start house hunting.

“Our children moved back here and had to live with mom and dad for several months until they really found a good pace, and many of the ones they could find affordable were not high enough quality, and not a place we would want our kids to live,” Hays resident Jennifer Hackaer said.

Some community members are building new units for those who need housing, but they’re struggling to keep up with demand.

“It’s going to take quite a few drops in the bucket, over time, I think, to get this solved,” said Hadley Center Owner Dave Vandoren.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department...
KBI: New DNA evidence found in 2002 Dolly Madison Bakery murders
A wrong way driver hit multiple cars near W 53rd St. and N Ridge Rd. The driver's vehicle...
Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2
FILE
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
The Umholtz don't want to see wind turbines built near their property.
Wind turbines a concern for some in Harvey County

Latest News

Hays housing
Hays among communities struggling to meet housing demand
About five years ago, Courtney Jenkins lost something special to her she assumed she’d never...
Derby woman reunited with quilt found in road, 5 years after losing it
Michael Hurley during a July 14, 2022 court appearance.
Man charged in deadly collision involving Nickerson family pleads not guilty
KWCH Car Crash generic
6 injured in Stafford County crash