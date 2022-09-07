Hays among communities struggling to meet housing demand

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - No matter the quality jobs and opportunities in a town, without adequate housing, that won’t be reflected in population growth. In Hays, besides low overall availability, there is also an issue with those who do choose to move into town struggling to find homes within their budget or within their standards.

Even families who have lived in Hays for decades struggle to find homes that fit when their children choose to stay in the community or move back and start house hunting.

“Our children moved back here and had to live with mom and dad for several months until they really found a good pace, and many of the ones they could find affordable were not high enough quality, and not a place we would want our kids to live,” Hays resident Jennifer Hackaer said.

Some community members are building new units for those who need housing, but they’re struggling to keep up with demand.

“It’s going to take quite a few drops in the bucket, over time, I think, to get this solved,” said Hadley Center Owner Dave Vandoren.

