Heat, rising fuel costs contributing to jump in energy costs

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Inflation has impacted virtually every facet of everyday life, including the electric bill. A Salina woman who spoke with Eyewitness News said she’s working against the clock to make sure she and her family can keep the lights on.

Christina Keim and her family are on a tight budget. Her children have health issues that require visits with specialists and, like many Kansans, the family is feeling the financial impact from rising utility costs. A hot summer and rising rates have caused Keim’s electric bill to increase.

Inflation means Evergy is paying more for fuel, an increase of about 52%, and one study estimates, without factoring in the summer heat, the average customer’s bill is up by more than 20%.

Keim said Evergy has worked with her because of her situation, allowing her to delay payments, but that’s soon coming due.

“It’s tension, it’s worry, it’s wondering if we’ll be able to keep the lights on,” Keim said.

Eyewitness News also reached out to Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board representative David Nickel, who further discussed the two main factors of summer heat and rising fuel costs for increased amounts on energy bills.

“Whether it’s coal, nuclear, wind or natural gas, that fuel mix really affects what your energy prices are going to be on the electric side,” he said.

