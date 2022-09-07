Highs in the 90s the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a clear and comfortable September morning will soon turn into another sunny and hot afternoon. Highs in the middle 90s are almost ten degrees above average, but low humidity will keep the heat index at or below the air temperature.

There’s no change in the forecast tomorrow and Friday. Quiet and mild mornings in the 60s will climb into the middle 90s during the afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

A cold front will sweep across Kansas on Saturday bringing a chance of showers and storms to the state. Expect the activity to get going during the afternoon across north and west Kansas, and then move southeast during the evening and overnight hours. While some of the storms may be strong, widespread severe weather is not expected.

On the other side of the front, Sunday promises to be much cooler with below normal highs mostly in the 70s. Enjoy the brief break form the heat because 90s come back to Kansas next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then a few clouds. Wind: E 5-10. High: 94.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 94.

Fri: Low: 64. High: 95. Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 88. Increasing clouds; evening/overnight storms.

Sun: Low: 59. High: 77. Showers early, then clearing skies and cooler.

Mon: Low: 55. High: 84. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 59. High: 88. Sunny, warmer.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com