KHP reports more Labor Day weekend DUIs, violations than previous year

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend activity report which indicates that violations may be on the rise from 2021.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, it released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity report, which includes nearly 10 more DUI arrests than the previous year.

KHP noted that the reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

KHP said Troopers worked two fatal crashes not related to DUIs over the weekend.

Violations in 2022 seem to be on the rise compared to 2021:

Enforcement/Crash Data202020212022
DUI Arrests172534
Speed Citations1162599796
Speed Warnings902455645
Safety Belt - Adult Citations1166289
Safety Belt - Adult Warnings121612
Safety Belt - Teen Citations836
Safety Belt - Teen Warnings000
Child Restraint - Citations211223
Motorist Assists985692646
Fatal DUI Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes002
Non-DUI Related Fatalities002

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department...
KBI: New DNA evidence found in 2002 Dolly Madison Bakery murders
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
The Umholtz don't want to see wind turbines built near their property.
Wind turbines a concern for some in Harvey County
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Michael Hurley during a July 14, 2022 court appearance.
Man charged in deadly collision involving Nickerson family pleads not guilty

Latest News

A "Vote Here" sign sits in front of an election site in Nov. 2020.
2 Kansas school districts vote on bond issues Tuesday night
Police respond to the scene near Harrington and Bobbie, in Augusta, where one person was...
Man seriously injured in Augusta shooting
Crime scene tape
KBI investigates death of 80-year-old in Crawford County as homicide
Kansas drought map (Aug. 30, 2022)
Treasurer eyes emergency financial assistance for farmers, communities affected by drought in western Kansas