Sedgwick County discusses ways to improve voting process ahead of general election

Delays were expected in Sedgwick County as long lines to vote remained when polls closed at 7...
Delays were expected in Sedgwick County as long lines to vote remained when polls closed at 7 p.m. for the Aug. 2 Kansas primary.(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A month removed from the primary election in Kansas, there’s an effort to learn from issues encountered as the focus shifts to November’s general election.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo on Wednesday provided an update on what the county saw last month and how they’re preparing for another election in two months.

In the primary, voters at a handful of Wichita-area polling locations faced long lines and hours-long waits. There was even a situation in Maize in which voters were incorrectly told by election workers they could leave the long line to vote at another precinct. These are issues Sedgwick County is looking to avoid in November.

“We will expect to potentially have (long) lines in the general. We have not been able to adjust the precincts to split any of those out in the last two years. So, leading up to redistricting, there’s a freeze on making changes to precincts,” Caudillo said.

Caudillo said the county will look at adding more polling places in precincts with higher populations, but that won’t happen until 2023.

Driving the higher-than-expected turnout in the primary election was the constitutional amendment question concerning abortion rights in Kansas.

Caudillo said to help alleviate some of the same issues in November, the county is looking to guide voters as they decide what might be the best way for them to vote, whether that be by mail, advanced in-person, or on election day.

“(We’re) going to put together some maps that will indicate the locations of the busier polling sites and we expect those will be available by early October,” Caudillo said.

Typical turnout for a midterm general election is 50 to 55%, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office. Sedgwick County leaders said they want the election to go better in November than in August because it’s important for voters to trust the process.

“It was kind of a wakeup call to us. We need to make sure that we have the staffing available in order to be able to go out and meet the needs,” Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department...
KBI: New DNA evidence found in 2002 Dolly Madison Bakery murders
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
The Umholtz don't want to see wind turbines built near their property.
Wind turbines a concern for some in Harvey County
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Michael Hurley during a July 14, 2022 court appearance.
Man charged in deadly collision involving Nickerson family pleads not guilty

Latest News

abortion rally
The debate over abortion rights weighs heavy ahead of elections
For the second time in as many years, recreational marijuana is set to appear on the November...
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022
For the second time in as many years, recreational marijuana is set to appear on the November...
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested
farming
Congress begins work on next Farm Bill