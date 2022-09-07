Sedgwick County discusses ways to improve voting process ahead of general election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A month removed from the primary election in Kansas, there’s an effort to learn from issues encountered as the focus shifts to November’s general election.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo on Wednesday provided an update on what the county saw last month and how they’re preparing for another election in two months.

In the primary, voters at a handful of Wichita-area polling locations faced long lines and hours-long waits. There was even a situation in Maize in which voters were incorrectly told by election workers they could leave the long line to vote at another precinct. These are issues Sedgwick County is looking to avoid in November.

“We will expect to potentially have (long) lines in the general. We have not been able to adjust the precincts to split any of those out in the last two years. So, leading up to redistricting, there’s a freeze on making changes to precincts,” Caudillo said.

Caudillo said the county will look at adding more polling places in precincts with higher populations, but that won’t happen until 2023.

Driving the higher-than-expected turnout in the primary election was the constitutional amendment question concerning abortion rights in Kansas.

Caudillo said to help alleviate some of the same issues in November, the county is looking to guide voters as they decide what might be the best way for them to vote, whether that be by mail, advanced in-person, or on election day.

“(We’re) going to put together some maps that will indicate the locations of the busier polling sites and we expect those will be available by early October,” Caudillo said.

Typical turnout for a midterm general election is 50 to 55%, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office. Sedgwick County leaders said they want the election to go better in November than in August because it’s important for voters to trust the process.

“It was kind of a wakeup call to us. We need to make sure that we have the staffing available in order to be able to go out and meet the needs,” Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said.

