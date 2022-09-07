‘Severe’ to ‘exceptional’ drought conditions impacting much of central, western Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A hot and dry summer across Kansas is having significant implications for Kansas farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports much of central an western Kansas still experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions.

For Kansas farmers, it’s been a season to forget.

“It’s disappointing. We had so much high hopes at the start of the year. We got some beneficial rains right there in May and June and then it just shut off and stopped raining,” said farmer and Sedgwick County Farm Bureau President Michael Rausch.

Rausch said he’s been farming for nearly five decades and the current drought is the worst he’s seen in 40 years. With that, he said fall crops are in danger.

Rausch said his soybean crop should be waist high. But with such limited rainfall, it’s been a struggle and he’ll soon be cutting the crop for hay.

“We’re not going to have much of a fall crop to even harvest,” Rausch said. “There is a lot of beans in my area being cut for feed.”

He said corn also “has pretty much been chopped” with substantially lower yields.

For many farmers, the stress has been difficult to manager.

“I’m worried about a lot of farmers’ mental health,” Rausch said. “I try to be upbeat as much as I can but it’s really hard at times not to be down in the dumps.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com