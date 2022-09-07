‘Severe’ to ‘exceptional’ drought conditions impacting much of central, western Kansas

Sights like this are common across much of Kansas due to a significant lack of rainfall over...
Sights like this are common across much of Kansas due to a significant lack of rainfall over the summer.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A hot and dry summer across Kansas is having significant implications for Kansas farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports much of central an western Kansas still experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions.

For Kansas farmers, it’s been a season to forget.

“It’s disappointing. We had so much high hopes at the start of the year. We got some beneficial rains right there in May and June and then it just shut off and stopped raining,” said farmer and Sedgwick County Farm Bureau President Michael Rausch.

Rausch said he’s been farming for nearly five decades and the current drought is the worst he’s seen in 40 years. With that, he said fall crops are in danger.

Rausch said his soybean crop should be waist high. But with such limited rainfall, it’s been a struggle and he’ll soon be cutting the crop for hay.

“We’re not going to have much of a fall crop to even harvest,” Rausch said. “There is a lot of beans in my area being cut for feed.”

He said corn also “has pretty much been chopped” with substantially lower yields.

For many farmers, the stress has been difficult to manager.

“I’m worried about a lot of farmers’ mental health,” Rausch said. “I try to be upbeat as much as I can but it’s really hard at times not to be down in the dumps.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department...
KBI: New DNA evidence found in 2002 Dolly Madison Bakery murders
A wrong way driver hit multiple cars near W 53rd St. and N Ridge Rd. The driver's vehicle...
Wrong way driver causes multiple crashes in NW Wichita, injures 2
FILE
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
The Umholtz don't want to see wind turbines built near their property.
Wind turbines a concern for some in Harvey County

Latest News

Energy costs are on the rise due in large part to the summer heat and rising fuel prices.
Heat, rising fuel costs contributing to jump in energy costs
A heavy emergency response followed the report of a gas leak Tuesday night, Sept. 6, in the...
Gas leak draws heavy emergency response to N. Wichita neighborhood
KWCH Car Crash generic
6 injured in Stafford County crash
Hays is among rural Kansas communities struggling with a housing shortage.
Hays among communities struggling to meet housing demand