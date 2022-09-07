Treasurer eyes emergency financial assistance for farmers, communities affected by drought in western Kansas

Kansas drought map (Aug. 30, 2022)
Kansas drought map (Aug. 30, 2022)(National Weather Service)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Office of the Kansas State Treasurer is exploring options for emergency financial assistance for farmers and communities in western Kansas being impacted by drought.

“Our farmers support us all by providing the food we need to survive,” Treasurer Lynn Rogers said, “When conditions outside of our control make things difficult for these essential people in our communities, we must work to find ways to support them back.”

Rogers said the impact the drought is having on sorghum and millet crops will create further shortages in the supply chain.

The USDA has already issued several Primary Natural Disaster Area designations for counties in Kansas. These designations allow counties to have access to federal support. The state treasurer’s office is exploring how it can assist in the effort to provide relief to these areas.

Treasurer Rogers has begun working with state officials and engaging local leaders to determine what Emergency Assistance can be provided to Farmers and affected communities, for information on the USDA Kansas disaster programs visit: https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Kansas/index

