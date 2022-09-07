Wichita school district proposes purchasing automated screening devices

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a week of disturbances and five guns found at Wichita Public Schools, the district is looking at new technologies to catch weapons being brought into school buildings.

On Monday (September 12), the district said it will propose the purchase of 45 to 50 OpenGate devices for $1.5 million.

According to Evolv, the company behind the weapon detection system, the devices use “advanced sensors and artificial intelligence (AI)” and are designed “for the detection of Mass Casualty Metal Threats, such as high caliber assault weapons and IED devices.”

“We have been looking diligently for advanced technology,” said Terri Moses, Director of Safety Services at Wichita Public Schools.

Moses said Monday’s proposal is not in response to the recent issues, but rather something that the district has been looking at for quite some time. Still, the proposed details come on the heels of a series of incidents in Wichita public high schools - most of them occurring during the second week of the school year.

Three guns were taken from students at Wichita public high schools - West, Heights and East. Two others were discovered within the first week of school. At Southeast High School, pepper spray was used to break up a crowd of unruly students, firecrackers were set off during a fight at West High School, and a fight at North High School forced school officials to cancel the first pep rally of the school year.

“We have to work with our students to tell them how they can handle situations in an appropriate manner,” said Moses.

If approved, the district said it could take eight to ten weeks receive the new automated screening devices. Until then, Moses said students and staff should remember that if they see something, they should report it.

“So yes, we’ve had weapons in our schools and nationwide that’s happened as well. But we’re doing everything that we can to make sure that we find them when they come in. And now we’re going to do more to make sure that they don’t come in in the first place,” Moses said.

