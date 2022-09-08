13-year-old arrested for Kansas Capitol bomb threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 13-year-old is facing felony charges after officials say they threatened to bomb the Kansas Statehouse.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said their agency was made aware of a threat to the Kansas State Capitol made through social media earlier this week. Officials say a post was made about “bombing” the Capitol.

Shortly after learning about the post officials evacuated the Statehouse and special bomb sniffing K9′s were used to inspect the building. No threat was ever found.

The Sheriff’s Office says the threatening post was made by a 13-year-old who resides in Shawnee Co. The teen was booked into the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Dept. of Corrections for felony crime of aggravated criminal threat.

The teen’s name has not been released.

