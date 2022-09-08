FactFinder 12 explains weapon detection system proposed for Wichita high schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - FactFinder 12 is learning more about a weapon detection system that could be used in schools across Wichita. Wichita Public Schools Safety Services Director Terri Moses said the proposal is not in response to recent issues in USD 259, but rather something that the district had already been looking into. Several incidents and disturbances through the first two weeks of school included the discovery of five guns at Wichita high schools.

To keep guns out of its buildings, the Wichita school district recommends the OpenGate Automated Screening Devices to be at the entrances to to all of its high schools. The devices specifically scan for firearms and explosives. Many schools across the U.S. are already implementing them. North Little Rock (Ark.) School District Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said the devices are easy to use and to make it safer for students and teachers.

He said the detection system doesn’t work like metal detectors at the airport, so there’s not a need for everyone coming through to take wallets and keys out of their pockets.

“You do have to take out your laptop. We’re finding those things that kids are taking to school, like water bottles, it’s picking up. But our kids are already now noticing in week three, ‘hey, I know I need to take my water bottle out and put that outside. I couldn’t be more pleased with the implementation,” Pilewski said.

Moses said the Wichita school district plans to bring a proposal to the school board next Monday, Sept. 12.

