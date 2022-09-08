Highs in the 90s the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another clear and comfortable morning will soon transition into a sunny and hot afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 90s are almost ten degrees above average, but low humidity will keep the heat index at or below the air temperature.

There’s no change in the forecast Friday, but big changes are looming this weekend. Expect more sun and heat tomorrow as temperatures top-out in the middle 90s on Friday afternoon.

A cold front will sweep across Kansas on Saturday bringing a chance of showers and storms to the state. Expect the activity to get going during the afternoon across north and west Kansas, and then move southeast during the evening and overnight hours. While some of the storms may produce brief, heavy rainfall, severe weather is not expected.

On the other side of the front, Sunday promises to be much cooler with below normal highs mostly in the 70s. Enjoy the brief break form the heat because 90s come back to Kansas next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Sunny, then a few clouds. Wind: S/SE 10-15. High: 95.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 88. Increasing clouds; evening/overnight storms.

Sun: Low: 56. High: 77. Showers early, then clearing skies and cooler.

Mon: Low: 53. High: 84. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 57. High: 89. Sunny, warmer.

Wed: Low: 63. High: 92. Mostly sunny and hot.

