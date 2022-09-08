Kansas prepares for formal launch of legalized sports betting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A week has passed since sports-betting apps like FanDuel and DraftKings went live in the state of Kansas, and since last Thursday, Sept. 1, sports betting already has generated noticeable interest. Kansas Lottery Executive Director Stephen Durrell said it’s been a busy week for those wanting to place wagers on games now that it’s legal to do so in The Sunflower State.

“On a worldwide scale, sports wagering is something that people have been doing for quite awhile,” Durrell said. “Now that it’s here in Kansas legally, it seems like people are embracing it.”

Sportsbooks at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos began accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms last Thursday. They will officially open this Thursday (Sept. 8). The “soft launch” drew Kansans to the sports-betting apps.

With apps like BetMGM offering credits, Durrell said players are getting savvy.

“We also have players that have signed up for multiple platforms to take advantage of incentive offers,” Durrell said.

He said the money generated over the past week is starting to roll in and projections are near what was originally predicted.

“We just don’t have enough number data back yet to know whether we’re on target, low or high,” Durrell said. “I don’t think we’re low, I think we’re on target or maybe a little bit high at this point.”

With the first week of legalized sports betting in the books, college football games especially drew attention from bettors with the NFL season yet to kick off.

“Right now, it seems like K-State was the most bet-on team in the first weekend, followed by KU and the Royals,” Durrell said. “The Chiefs weren’t in the top five, which I thought was interesting. I think as we move towards pro-football weekend, I think that will change.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com