Man arrested for rape, kidnapping after woman reports attack in W. Wichita
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Wednesday arrested a 61-year-old Wichita man accused of assaulting a 58-year-old woman.
Police arrested Darryl Ford on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy and rape.
“The arrest stems from an investigation into a sexual assault that injured a 58-year-old [woman] in the 900 block of West Maple,” said Wichita police.
Around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a local hospital for a sexual assault report. There, the woman reported what happened and identified Ford as the man who attacked her.
