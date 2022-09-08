Much needed rain still expected this weekend

The front arrives Friday in the west, the rest will see it Saturday
Saturdays Future Track
Saturdays Future Track(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state is still on track to see rain, but it won’t be nearly enough to ease drought conditions for the Plains. Amounts are likely to be in the T-.50″, but there will be some exceptions where up to an inch may fall Saturday evening. Those chances reside in central and parts of northern Kansas.

Friday will be cooling down in the west with highs in the 70s and 80s. Farther east, central and southern Kansas will have a hot day with highs in the 90s. Clouds will increase, but many will remain dry.

Showers are expected to develop in northwest Kansas later Friday night, and by Saturday morning, rain should develop across much of the west and areas north of I-70. As the day continues, the rain will develop and spread farther south and east. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for the west, but warm into the 70s farther east.

Dry weather returns on Sunday with highs near 80 degrees.

Next week is looking like a dry forecast with gradually warming temperatures - it’s back to the 90s by the middle of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 62.

Sat: High: 79 Increasing clouds; scattered evening showers/storms. Breezy.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 54 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 85 Low: 53 Sunny.

Tue: High: 89 Low: 57 Sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to the scene near Harrington and Bobbie, in Augusta, where one person was...
Suspect identified in Wednesday’s shooting in Augusta
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
A woman suffered critical injuries and police arrested a man in a stabbing reported at a south...
Woman critically injured, man arrested in S. Wichita stabbing
A heavy emergency response followed the report of a gas leak Tuesday night, Sept. 6, in the...
Gas leak draws heavy emergency response to N. Wichita neighborhood
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game

Latest News

FILE - Kansas State House
13-year-old arrested for Kansas Capitol bomb threat
Less than 3% of students surveyed knowingly used fentanyl.
Wichita police, Sedgwick County sheriff raising awareness about dangers of fentanyl
Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas
Sports betting officially opens in Kansas
police lights
Semi trailers collide in Reno County