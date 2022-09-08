Much needed rain still expected this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state is still on track to see rain, but it won’t be nearly enough to ease drought conditions for the Plains. Amounts are likely to be in the T-.50″, but there will be some exceptions where up to an inch may fall Saturday evening. Those chances reside in central and parts of northern Kansas.

Friday will be cooling down in the west with highs in the 70s and 80s. Farther east, central and southern Kansas will have a hot day with highs in the 90s. Clouds will increase, but many will remain dry.

Showers are expected to develop in northwest Kansas later Friday night, and by Saturday morning, rain should develop across much of the west and areas north of I-70. As the day continues, the rain will develop and spread farther south and east. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for the west, but warm into the 70s farther east.

Dry weather returns on Sunday with highs near 80 degrees.

Next week is looking like a dry forecast with gradually warming temperatures - it’s back to the 90s by the middle of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 62.

Sat: High: 79 Increasing clouds; scattered evening showers/storms. Breezy.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 54 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 85 Low: 53 Sunny.

Tue: High: 89 Low: 57 Sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

