Sedgwick County commissioners approve pay increase for COMCARE workers

Community Crisis Center
Community Crisis Center(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pay bump is coming to workers of Sedgwick County’s COMCARE after county commissioners on Wednesday morning approved a new pay scale system.

The boost comes as the agency that provides mental health, addiction and crisis services struggles to fill openings. Pay is the main reason for this.

COMCARE is one of the latest county departments to see an increase in staff pay. The increase follows a designation change made earlier this year making COMCARE a certified community behavioral health center (CCBHC).

COMCARE Director of Quality and CCBHC Dr. Michelle Calvert is among many staff members who expressed excitement over the newly approved pay plan, largely due to the designation change that allows for more integrated and collaborative care and outcomes. It also changes the revenue structure and how the staff is compensated.

“In changing the way that we are paid for the services we provide, we’re able to pay our staff the pay that they deserve,” Dr. Calvert said.

For example, a certified peer support specialist in the new pay plan could earn from $18 to $24 per hour, up from about $12.60. Dr. Calvert said the pay was the main reason for staff to leave COMCARE.

“It’s been incredibly difficult for us to retain staff, especially throughout the pandemic,” Dr. Calvert said. “At a certain time throughout the pandemic, we were down about 42% of our staff and that s really difficult for the community in general. It’s difficult for us.”

The agency saw some of those employees leave for higher paying jobs in Oklahoma. Sedgwick County said there are some 200 openings in COMCARE which makes it difficult to expand the services they’d like to prove.

“We’re looking at (the) possibility of having mobile mental health specialists that can go out and help the community, “Dennis said. “We can’t do any of that because we don’t have the staffing.”

Dr. Calvert said the hope is this will increase the number of people applying for openings while keeping the staff COMCARE has.

The hope also is that this will encourage people to look at schooling and careers in behavioral health. The new pay plan is retroactive for employees currently with the department, dating back to May 8 when the CCBHC took effect.

Sedgwick County said it’s seen the pay increases in other departments making a difference in recruitment like in the sheriff’s office.

