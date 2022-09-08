Semi trailers collide in Reno County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:05 a.m. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said the drivers in the crash, which happened at 5:50 a.m., sustained minor injuries. The highway remains closed as of just after 8 a.m. as workers clear debris and await tow trucks.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says K-61 Highway is closed south of Arlington after two semi-trailers collided Thursday morning.

The crash happened near K-61 and K-11 (Hodge Road), and closed K-61 due to debris on the roadway and tow trucks coming in from out of the county.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

