Semi trailers collide in Reno County

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:05 a.m. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said the drivers in the crash, which happened at 5:50 a.m., sustained minor injuries. The highway remains closed as of just after 8 a.m. as workers clear debris and await tow trucks.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says K-61 Highway is closed south of Arlington after two semi-trailers collided Thursday morning.

The crash happened near K-61 and K-11 (Hodge Road), and closed K-61 due to debris on the roadway and tow trucks coming in from out of the county.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

