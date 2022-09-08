Valley Center looking to make history with construction of 3D-printed homes

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - Valley Center is looking to make history in Kansas by setting the stage for the first community of 3D-printed homes in the state.

The 3D printers involved in the large-scale project can produce building-making materials like concrete and plastics. Through this, the planned neighborhood, “Sunflower Valley” will feature more than 100 homes built from the 3D-printing technology. The scope of the project would make it one of the largest in the U.S.  The development is planned for about 20 acres of city-owned land on the south side of town, near Ford and Dexter.

The business providing the 3D printers for the project said the homes are supposed to be more affordable and sustainable, as well as quicker to build.

“They’re needing houses in a quick fashion and 3D-printing construction can offer a speed that traditional construction may not be able to offer in this kind of market,” said Crain Company 3D, (CC3D LLC) CEO Eric Ross.

Ross said his company hopes to get started on the development in November with homes available next year.

