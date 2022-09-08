Where’s Shane? YMCA Dragon Derby

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This weekend is your chance to help make a difference in the lives of children with cancer.

The 3rd Annual Dragon Derby kicks off at the South YMCA at 5 p.m. Saturday. Thousands of purchased dragons will race down the lazy river at the Y, and if your randomly assigned dragon wins, you’ll take home a thousand bucks --and maybe even have a shot at $1 million!

Dragons are $10 bucks but go as low as $5 when you buy 30! All proceeds benefit the Dragon Master Foundation, a cancer-research charity. You can find more information at www.facebook.com/dmfdragonderby.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police respond to the scene near Harrington and Bobbie, in Augusta, where one person was...
Man seriously injured in Augusta shooting
A heavy emergency response followed the report of a gas leak Tuesday night, Sept. 6, in the...
Gas leak draws heavy emergency response to N. Wichita neighborhood
A woman suffered critical injuries and police arrested a man in a stabbing reported at a south...
Woman critically injured, man arrested in S. Wichita stabbing
FILE - The Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department...
KBI: New DNA evidence found in 2002 Dolly Madison Bakery murders
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say

Latest News

police lights
Semi trailers collide in Reno County
Generic.
Kansas prepares for formal launch of legalized sports betting
Valley Center is looking to make history in Kansas by setting the stage for the first community...
Valley Center looking to make history with construction of 3D-printed homes
OPENGATE weapon detection system
FactFinder 12 explains weapon detection system proposed for Wichita high schools