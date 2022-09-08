Where’s Shane? YMCA Dragon Derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This weekend is your chance to help make a difference in the lives of children with cancer.

The 3rd Annual Dragon Derby kicks off at the South YMCA at 5 p.m. Saturday. Thousands of purchased dragons will race down the lazy river at the Y, and if your randomly assigned dragon wins, you’ll take home a thousand bucks --and maybe even have a shot at $1 million!

Dragons are $10 bucks but go as low as $5 when you buy 30! All proceeds benefit the Dragon Master Foundation, a cancer-research charity. You can find more information at www.facebook.com/dmfdragonderby.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com