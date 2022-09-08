Wichita police, Sedgwick County sheriff raising awareness about dangers of fentanyl

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter, Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore and several community partners will participate in a press conference at 11 a.m. at The Phoenix Wichita located at 145 N. Wabash on September 8, 2022. This campaign kickoff is designed to warn of fentanyl’s lethal potency and the dangers it brings to our community.

