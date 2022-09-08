Woman critically injured, man arrested in S. Wichita stabbing

A woman suffered critical injuries and police arrested a man in a stabbing reported at a south...
A woman suffered critical injuries and police arrested a man in a stabbing reported at a south Wichita park.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman suffered critical injuries in a Wednesday evening stabbing in a south Wichita park. Wichita police arrested a man who they said knows the woman. Both are in their 40s, police said.

Police responded to the call at about 6:20 p.m. at Lincoln Park, near Lincoln and Broadway. They credited witnesses for helping them identify a suspect in this case and recovered the weapon used in the crime. An ambulance took the injured woman to a local hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - The Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department...
KBI: New DNA evidence found in 2002 Dolly Madison Bakery murders
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
The Umholtz don't want to see wind turbines built near their property.
Wind turbines a concern for some in Harvey County
Police respond to the scene near Harrington and Bobbie, in Augusta, where one person was...
Man seriously injured in Augusta shooting
Michael Hurley during a July 14, 2022 court appearance.
Man charged in deadly collision involving Nickerson family pleads not guilty

Latest News

Campaign 2022
Sedgwick County discusses ways to improve voting process ahead of general election
COMCARE
Sedgwick County approves raise for COMCARE
Community Crisis Center
Sedgwick County commissioners approve pay increase for COMCARE workers
Incidents at USD 259
Wichita Public Schools proposes purchase of automatic screen devices