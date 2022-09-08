Woman critically injured, man arrested in S. Wichita stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman suffered critical injuries in a Wednesday evening stabbing in a south Wichita park. Wichita police arrested a man who they said knows the woman. Both are in their 40s, police said.

Police responded to the call at about 6:20 p.m. at Lincoln Park, near Lincoln and Broadway. They credited witnesses for helping them identify a suspect in this case and recovered the weapon used in the crime. An ambulance took the injured woman to a local hospital in critical condition.

