Call for support continues as cancer battle nears end for veteran Wichita firefighter

Support continues for a Wichita firefighter battling brain cancer. The Wichita Fire Department...
Support continues for a Wichita firefighter battling brain cancer. The Wichita Fire Department said Curt Mohr is spending "the remainder of his journey" at home.(Wichita Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Four years after his brain cancer diagnosis, support continues for a veteran Wichita firefighter nearing the end of his battle. Friday, the Wichita Fire Department shared an update “with heavy hearts,” saying Curt Mohr and his family “have chosen to keep him comfortable in his home for the remainder of his journey.”

“We are extremely grateful for the constant outpouring of prayers and support. We respectfully ask that his final days are spent surrounded by his immediate family,” a statement shared by the WFD said.

After Mohr’s diagnosis in 2018, the fire department came together to raise money for Mohr, his wife and his three sons. This included the establishment of the Mohr Family Fund, established courtesy of the Wichita Federal Credit Union and the establishment of a GoFundMe page.

Details on Mohr Family Fund:

In person, you may contribute by cash, check, debit or credit, or you can mail a check-in. Please put the MOHR FAMILY FUND in the memo/for line if writing a check.

Wichita Federal Credit Union locations include:

  • 9835 E. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67206
  • 3730 W. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67203
  • City Hall Offices, 455 N. Main, Rm 410, Wichita, KS 67202

