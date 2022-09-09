Campus High School evacuated due to bomb threat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bomb threat reported Friday morning led to the evacuation of Campus High School in the Haysville school district.

Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed an “incident” reported at 9:30 a.m. at the high school near 55th Street South and Meridian.

A statement from the district said students were evacuating to the practice football field and from there, buses would take them to Bethel Life Center in the 3700 block of South Meridian. From the church, the message said parents could pick up their children. A message from the district specified the threat was made in a handwritten note.

