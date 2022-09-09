‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system

Illinois is beginning the process of removing its cash bail system. (Source: KFVS)
By Colin Baillie and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - Illinois is getting ready for some changes in 2023 that include eliminating its cash bail system.

However, select lawmakers and law enforcement officials say it could make communities more dangerous.

“I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act, will reduce public safety and lead to more crime in Illinois,” said Patrick Windhorst, former state attorney and current state representative.

Windhorst said he voted against the bill when it came about and was one of the leading voices against it.

KFVS reports the Illinois SAFE-T Act is legislation aimed at overhauling the state’s criminal justice system.

“I know after talking with prosecutors and law enforcement officers, they’re really concerned that the public is going to point the finger at them and say, ‘Why aren’t you doing more about these offenses?’ And with this major change in the law, a lot of their ability to do their jobs has been restrained,” Windhorst said

The Johnson County sheriff agreed with Windhorst.

“Anyone sitting in jail right now with all these pending charges, they’re going to be let out,” Johnson County Sheriff Peter Sopczak said. “The gates are open and they’re going to be let out onto the streets.”

The bill reportedly passed with the support of upstate lawmakers. Proponents of the law said it’s wrong to keep people locked up simply because they can’t afford bail.

According to Sheriff Sopczak, fewer suspects will end up going to jail. Only suspects involved in specific deadly incidents could be held.

“We’re going to end up calling someone saying, ‘Can we arrest them?’ Just because of liability, if you take someone into custody and it doesn’t meet all the criteria, then you can get in trouble,” said Sopczak.

Sopczak also said he isn’t clear how the law will be implemented.

Windhorst listed some of the offenses that won’t involve detention before going to trial.

“Violent crimes, burglary, robbery, arson, kidnapping, almost all drug offenses, DUI offenses, even DUI offenses involving a fatality, do not qualify for detention under the Illinois Safety Act,” Windhorst said. “That’s going to mean a lot of individuals are committing crimes and being released immediately, if not within a couple of days.”

Illinois is the first state in the country to abolish cash bail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with a unique connection to Britain's royal family lived in this house in Kinsley, Kansas.
Kansas town holds unique connection to royal family
Wichita police on Friday morning, Sept. 9, responded to a deadly crash in which the driver hit...
Police identify man killed in S. Wichita crash below I-135 overpass
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A bomb threat reported Friday morning, Sept. 9, prompted the evacuation of Campus High School.
Campus High School evacuated due to bomb threat

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Defense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-fixing charges
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the father lied about his son being inside the vehicle...
Dad lies about baby being inside stolen Jeep to get quicker police response, sheriff says
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Trump team, Justice Dept. to make new Mar-a-Lago filing