Hot start to the Kansas State Fair

Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today looks like both Wednesday and Thursday. A comfortable morning in the 60s will eventually climb into the middle 90s this afternoon underneath a mainly sunny sky.

A cold front will continue moving across Kansas tonight into Saturday bringing a chance of showers and storms to the state. Expect the activity to get going during the middle of the day across north and west Kansas, and then move southeast during the evening and overnight hours. While some of the storms may produce brief, heavy rainfall, severe weather is not expected.

If you are heading to the State Fair in Hutchinson, most of Saturday looks dry (and MUCH cooler) but rain and thunder are possible during of the afternoon… wet weather is likely after 4 pm.

On the other side of the front, Sunday promises to be pleasant and fall-like with below normal highs mostly in the 70s. Enjoy the brief break form the heat because 90s come back to Kansas next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then a few clouds. Wind: S 10-15. High: 94.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/N 10-20. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, much cooler; rain/thunder late. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 77.

Sun: Low: 53. High: 78. Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 53. High: 84. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 57. High: 89. Sunny, warmer.

Wed: Low: 63. High: 92. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Thu: Low: 66. High: 93. Mostly sunny and hot.

