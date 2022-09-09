Kansas State Fair kicks off Friday in Hutchinson

Kansas State Fair logo
Kansas State Fair logo(Kansas State Fair)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A day ahead of the Kansas State Fair, officials held a ribbon cutting for the brand new Lake Talbott stage area.

The fair invested about $115,000 to rebuild the stage. While it’s not much bigger than the old one, fair officials say it’s much more durable and allows them to hook up sound and lights.

The Kansas State Fair kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday Members of the Eyewitness News team will be there every day! Find daily details on what’s happening at the fair here: https://www.kansasstatefair.com/

Dates9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.3-10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9Lily WuAlex Flippin
Saturday, Sept. 10Joe ShillaciAlex Jirgens
Grant DemarsJacob Albracht
Sunday, Sept. 11Felicia Rolfe and Brityne RuckerAlex Jirgens
Shane Konicki and Adrian CampaAustin Morton
Monday, Sept. 12Lily WuAlex Flippin and Joe Shillaci
Cassie WilsonCassie Wilson
Tuesday, Sept. 13Dean JonesCassie Wilson
Alex FlippinLily Wu
Wednesday, Sept. 14Adrian CampaRoss Janssen
Alex FlippinLily Wu
Thursday, Sept. 15Rodney PriceAlex Flippin
Lily Wu
Friday, Sept. 16Jake DunneLily Wu
Alex FlippinPeyton Sanders
Saturday, Sept. 17Ross JanssenShawn Loging
Michael Schwanke
Saturday, Sept. 18Grant DeMarsAbbey Higginbotham

