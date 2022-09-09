Kansas State Fair kicks off Friday in Hutchinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A day ahead of the Kansas State Fair, officials held a ribbon cutting for the brand new Lake Talbott stage area.
The fair invested about $115,000 to rebuild the stage. While it’s not much bigger than the old one, fair officials say it’s much more durable and allows them to hook up sound and lights.
The Kansas State Fair kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday Members of the Eyewitness News team will be there every day! Find daily details on what’s happening at the fair here: https://www.kansasstatefair.com/
|Dates
|9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|3-10 p.m.
|Friday, Sept. 9
|Lily Wu
|Alex Flippin
|Saturday, Sept. 10
|Joe Shillaci
|Alex Jirgens
|Grant Demars
|Jacob Albracht
|Sunday, Sept. 11
|Felicia Rolfe and Brityne Rucker
|Alex Jirgens
|Shane Konicki and Adrian Campa
|Austin Morton
|Monday, Sept. 12
|Lily Wu
|Alex Flippin and Joe Shillaci
|Cassie Wilson
|Cassie Wilson
|Tuesday, Sept. 13
|Dean Jones
|Cassie Wilson
|Alex Flippin
|Lily Wu
|Wednesday, Sept. 14
|Adrian Campa
|Ross Janssen
|Alex Flippin
|Lily Wu
|Thursday, Sept. 15
|Rodney Price
|Alex Flippin
|Lily Wu
|Friday, Sept. 16
|Jake Dunne
|Lily Wu
|Alex Flippin
|Peyton Sanders
|Saturday, Sept. 17
|Ross Janssen
|Shawn Loging
|Michael Schwanke
|Saturday, Sept. 18
|Grant DeMars
|Abbey Higginbotham
