Kansas town holds unique connection to royal family

A man with a unique connection to Britain's royal family lived in this house in Kinsley, Kansas.
A man with a unique connection to Britain's royal family lived in this house in Kinsley, Kansas.(KWCH)
By Alex Jirgens
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSLEY, Kan. (KWCH) - While millions around the word remember Queen Elizabeth and the impact and legacy she left, one story not widely known is unique slice of history connected with a small western Kansas town. A U.S. Navy pilot from Kinsley named Earl Spencer Jr. married, then divorced Bessie Wallis Warfield, a woman who later went on to marry King Edward VIII. That marriage into Britain’s royal family, Warfield’s third, came with some controversy.

“The Church of England, and tradition was you couldn’t marry a divorced woman, especially when she had two husbands still alive,” explained librarian Joan Weaver with the Kinsley Public Library.

Edward would abdicate the throne for Warfield and would be succeeded by his younger brother, George the VI, Elizabeth II’s father. George died at the age of 56 in February 1952. That’s when Elizabeth took the crown at the age of 25.

“If it hadn’t been for the divorces, maybe Queen Elizabeth wouldn’t have been queen,” Weaver said.

Records show Spencer, born in Kinsley in 1888, was married four times before his death in 1950 at the age of 61. His marriage to Warfield lasted from 1916 to 1927.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police respond to the scene near Harrington and Bobbie, in Augusta, where one person was...
Suspect identified in Wednesday’s shooting in Augusta
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
A woman suffered critical injuries and police arrested a man in a stabbing reported at a south...
Woman critically injured, man arrested in S. Wichita stabbing
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game

Latest News

WATCH: Sitdown with Skylar Thompson, star of the NFL Preseason
Kansas State Fair logo
Kansas State Fair kicks off Friday in Hutchinson
The North LIttle Rock, Arkansas school district is using weapon-detection technology proposed...
Arkansas district demonstrates safety technology proposed for Wichita schools
Wichita police arrested 61-year-old Darryl Ford on Sept. 7, 2022, after a 58-year-old woman...
Man arrested for rape, kidnapping after woman reports attack in W. Wichita