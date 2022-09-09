KBI: Violent crime dips in Kansas, still above 10-year average

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday released crime statistics from last year with a chart comparing those numbers to the three years prior and the 10-year average. The data showed an overall drop in crime in 2021 compared to 2020 but less favorable comparisons when looking at violent crime last year versus the 10-year average.

“The 2021 Kansas Crime Index Report indicated that violent crime in Kansas decreased by 3.4% from 2020, showing declines in each of the categories of violent crime,” the KBI said. “A total of 13,422 violent crimes were reported in Kansas in the categories of murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault and battery.”

Last year, the agency reported 173 murders, 1,187 rapes, 1,077 robberies and 10,985 cases of aggravated assault/battery. There were slight decreases in each of these categories in 2021 compared with 2020, but robbery was the only crime below the 10-year average.

There was a more significant dip in property crimes, down by 7.5% overall in 2021 from 2020. The KBI said there is concern with motor vehicle thefts remaining about 13.6% above the 10-year average, despite the slight dip in cases in 2021 from 2020. Last year, the KBI reported 8,514 vehicle thefts, but noted there was not a number for Kansas City. Because of that, the total for last year includes an estimate for Kansas City based on previous data, the KBI explained.

You can find the full 2021 Kansas Crime Index report and previous year’s statistics here: https://www.kansas.gov/kbi/stats/stats_crime.shtml.

