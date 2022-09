WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: One person has died in the accident under the I-135 bridge on Pawnee. Westbound Pawnee has been shut down.

One person has suffered extremely critical injuries in an accident on Pawnee near I-135.

The accident happened at around 8 a.m. Monday.

