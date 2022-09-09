Rain and much cooler weather arrives

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will have moved through Kansas by Saturday morning and there will be a chill in the air throughout the day. Compared to temperatures lately, this will be an abrupt change for the Plains. Rain can be expected nearly statewide, but amounts will hardly be enough to change the drought conditions.

Showers will begin in western and northern Kansas in the early morning hours, but by mid-late morning, chances will increase for central Kansas. Hutch and Wichita will have rain chances later into the afternoon. Amounts are expected to be under .50″, but there’s a small chance a few areas in central and northern Kansas will see slightly higher totals. Temperatures will mainly be in the 50s and 60s for the afternoon with gusty north winds.

Sunday is a return to sunshine, but not before experiencing lows in the 40s and 50s. Afternoon temperatures will be back to the 70s with light winds.

Next week heats back up with highs near 90 by Tuesday and Wednesday. Unfortunately, there aren’t many chances for rain, but a few isolated storms may clip northwest Kansas later in the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Turning cloudy with afternoon/evening showers. Breezy. Wind: N 10-25; gusty. High: 74.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers ending after midnight. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 51.

Sun: High: 78 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 86 Low: 50 Sunny.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 57 Sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 63 Sunny.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 68 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 67 Mostly sunny; breezy.

