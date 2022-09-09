Results show support for school bond question in Ellis

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Results Thursday night from the Ellis school district show support for a school bond. Numbers from the Ellis County Clerk’s Office late Thursday night showed “yes” votes leading the “no” votes, 440-98. Those results are not final.

The $4.5 million bond would fund renovations and improvements to Ellis High School/Junior High and Washington Elementary School. The bond would raise property taxes on a $150,000 home by nearly $17 per month.

Similar bonds proposed in Ellis have been turned down with the last one being approved in 1974. Pointing out needed improvements, Ellis Schools Superintendent Janice Wilson said the district has “to start somewhere.”

“And this is a stepping stone, hopefully, to gain the trust in understanding that our facilities need the updating,” she said. “We have original doors from the high school, which is 45 years old, that need replaced. We still have window air conditioners and they’re loud. We need a better learning environment for kids.”

