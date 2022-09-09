Where’s Shane? Opening Day of the Kansas State Fair

By Shane Konicki
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Kansas State Fair getting a look at all the fun things you can do when you’re out! This morning we’ll be ax throwing,  steel drumming, and hanging out with a giant robot. Find out more about the events going on at the fair at kansasstatefair.com!

