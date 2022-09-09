Women’s running group in Wichita honoring memory of slain Memphis teacher

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two days after a Memphis teacher’s body was found, running groups across the U.S., including in Wichita, are holding runs in memory of Eliza Fletcher. The mother of two was kidnapped last Friday while jogging. Groups are planning to finish the 10 mile run Fletcher never finished.

In Wichita, Deen Kreutzer is the lead organizer for the Wichita Chapter of She RUNS This Town, an all-female running group. Kreutzer said she’s become more concerned for her safety after Fletcher’s murder. Fletcher was on an early-morning run last Friday, when, police say, she was abducted and killed.

Kreutzer hopes her organization can help to ease some nerves. The run planned for Friday, a week since Fletcher was kidnapped, won’t be a regular jog for the Wichita group. Runners with the local She RUNS This Town chapter planned to wake up at 4:20 am., the time Fletcher was taken, and run throughout the city, honoring her memory.

“Nobody is gonna run alone, nobody’s gonna walk alone,” Kreutzer said. “We’re gonna make sure everybody is paired up with somebody. We really wanted to do something to honor [Fletcher] to memorialize her and to most importantly, finish the run that Eliza didn’t get to finish.”

Kreutzer said women shouldn’t live in fear while going about their normal routines, no matter what they’re wearing or when they go out. That’s the point the group wants to make.

