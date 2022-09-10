Flight attendant remembers diverting to Wichita on 9/11

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shawn Heidt had a first-hand experience with the chaos of Sept. 11, 2001, and a first-hand, unplanned view of Wichita. He was a flight attendant on an America West Airlines flight leaving Washington, D.C. toward Las Vegas, part of a four-day cross-country leg that would have otherwise been unremarkable.

Heidt was on-board with two other flight attendants, Linda and Vince. Heidt remembers seeing the Pentagon, one of the four locations where terrorists crashed an airplane on that Tuesday morning 21 years ago, as he was leaving his hotel, and again from the tarmac.

Here, Heidt, still a flight attendant with American Airlines, which merged with other organizations to become the country’s largest airline in 2013, recounts his experiences from that day. The America West airplane was grounded in Wichita as all planes were diverted to the nearest (or one of the nearest) airport.

On driving back to Washington, D.C. from Gettysburg, where Heidt, a history enthusiast, stood on the spot where Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address:

We (Heidt and Vince) drove back to DC that night. I remember driving around the Pentagon twice; our hotel was literally right next to the Pentagon. When the plane hit the next day and we finally saw pictures of it, I’m like, we drove right by that sign, the freeway sign you can see from all the shots (of the plane crashing).

There was a noise abatement deal, where no one is allowed to take off before 7 a.m. Everybody lines up and all the planes pull off the gate and sit and wait for the 7 o’clock bell to go off. We were one of those planes and we were heading towards Las Vegas. We were Phoenix-based. We were on an Airbus A320.

When Heidt realized this was no ordinary day on the job:

Vince had gone into the flight deck and he came out and he was like, all planes are diverting. And I’m like, what? He’s like, all aircraft are diverting. So the first thing that goes through my mind, I’m like, so, this has got to be some sort of national emergency. And of course they didn’t tell the pilots anything of what was going on. They didn’t say be on the lookout for hijackers or anything like that.

The only thing I can imagine from what the guys had told us was that they figured if they started broadcasting that, that everybody and their brother would start asking questions on the radios. And they needed all the airspace they could to get people on the ground immediately. So I guess they just didn’t bother to tell anybody what was going on. At least us, I don’t know about other crews.

On being diverted to Wichita:

Initially they said we were going to go to Kansas City, and Kansas City had too much traffic so they said we’re going to go to Wichita. So they’re saying we’re going to land and they make an announcement that we’re having to divert. They didn’t give a reason. And everybody’s like, am I going to miss my flight? I have a flight to LA. And I’m like, no, you don’t understand. I said everybody’s diverting. This is something major.

And the thing I thought of was that there was some impending nuclear thing. I know that the EMT calls will knock planes out of the air. So I’m like they’ve got to get all the planes on the ground because somebody’s got a rogue missile or something. That’s the only thing I could think of.

On passengers beginning to realize what was happening:

So we land, and back then you weren’t allowed to have your phones on until you got to the gate. But people started to turn their phones on. I’m in the back of the plane so I go hide in the bathroom, and my fiancée is also a flight attendant, and I call her. And she’s in Florida and she’s like they’ve hijacked a bunch of planes and they don’t know how many there are.

She’s like, nobody knows what the hell is going on. At that time, one of the towers had gotten hit, I think. The timeframe I don’t remember. But she’s like, you need to call your parents. So I tried to call them and I couldn’t get through.

Twin Towers in New York (Library of Congress)

On confusion and disarray on the ground:

We had to wait a really long time, because Wichita, I think we only had one or two gates there. So what they ended up starting to do was – and we had tons of planes on the ground. It got to the point where they would pull a plane up to the gate and they would pull everybody off, pull all the luggage off, pull all the cargo off. Then they’d pull the plane off the gate and pull another plane up to the gate and keep doing this.

They didn’t have enough ramp room, so they closed the taxiway and just started parking airplanes down the taxiway. I’d never seen that before, which was a trip. But we were like the ninth plane to get up to the gate. So we sat on the ramp for an hour, hour and 20 minutes before we finally got our turn.

I remember going up to the flight deck and I’d got off the phone with my fiancée, and they (the pilots) didn’t have their phones. And they couldn’t believe it. They were in just dumbfound shock about what was going on. Nobody had ever done this before, had to get on the ground in such a hurry. By then people were starting to turn on their phone and it was kind of spreading like wildfire through the plane of what was going on.

On seeing what was happening in New York for the first time:

I remember when we got off the plane, there was a little bar that had like a four-barstool bar. You know like the little concourse bar that’s groomed for half a dozen people. And they had a TV and the TV was on, and that was the first images any of us saw of what was going on.

There are other crews milling around and the airport was just packed. We were in just utter disbelief and shock and thinking of all our fellow employees, airline crew. We kind of think of ourselves as a big family. What they must have gone through and what they must have endured.

It had never been done before, for anybody to fly a plane as a weapon. It was always the old M.O. of you get on the ground, they want something, we give them a ransom. If they storm the plane, there’s this, land the plane and then you negotiate. And the whole doctrine changed after that.

Twin towers billowing smoke on 9/11 (Michael Foran / CC BY 2.0)

On deciding what to do next:

One of the pilots was like, we’re just going to the hotel, because there’s no way this is going to be resolved in an afternoon. We’re not going to get back on the plane in an hour and carry on our way. I want to say it was a Holiday Inn and it was right under the flight line of, there’s an air force base there, I believe. And that was weird being at the hotel, because the only planes were flying were military aircraft going right over the hotel.

On the experience of settling in Wichita:

They had a big courtyard in the hotel and everybody met down there. Everybody started drinking, and it was like a big therapy session, really. Everybody was talking about what they felt and what they thought and, you know, their disbelief. And pretty soon passengers that were staying there that got rooms, they were like, can we sit with you guys? We’re just so torn up about this and don’t know who to talk to about it. We’re like, yeah, and it was just this huge therapy session.

On adjusting to a new experience in an unfamiliar city:

People were running out of money. Sure, the pilots make a lot of money. We don’t make that much money, so we typically bring our food because it’s expensive to eat in hotels and the airports and all that. So a lot of us bring lunch boxes and carry enough food for four days and we’ll eat out of that.

People were running out of money, people were running out of clothes. So they were going to the stores around trying to buy underwear and socks. A lot of the other hotels comped everybody their meals. But the Holiday Inn didn’t. We had to foot the bill for everything. But they were really great. They took us out on the down, they drove us down to the nightclubs, tried to get our minds off of everything that was going on while we were stuck there.

Aerial view of highway in Wichita, Kansas (KWCH)

On Wichita hospitality:

Everybody in Wichita was really good to us, I’ve got to say that They went out of their way to try to give us transport. Most of the places we go, we’re stuck to walking. They put you in a hotel out away from everything. If there’s not a restaurant there you can walk to, you don’t really get to go to it or any shopping area or anything like that. It was nice that they went out of their way to take us places.

On going back home to Phoenix:

The pilots got a message saying they were going to fly the plane back to Phoenix. They weren’t going to take us, so somebody finally got ahold of crew scheduling and they said, yeah, well you guys can go with them. OK, well that’s great. It’s nice you were looking out for us or we would have been here another 2-3 days. They were sending them out, just the pilots without passengers or flight attendants. They just wanted to get the aircraft back.

I think we had 16 people on the plane and they were all – nobody said a word, nobody wanted a thing. Everybody’s just so devastated by what’s going on. Everybody’s very quiet and reserved. But that didn’t last. As soon as we started flying again, people were back to their obnoxious selves pretty quick.

On returning to a normal routine:

I felt like I was on high alert the whole time, like looking for anything suspicious – people who glance at you long or you’re doing service and you’re like, that guy looks like he’s been watching me the whole time. So you talk with the crew, should we do something about it? What should we do? Well, he’s probably just looking to see what’s going on or he thinks one of the flight attendants is pretty. So you didn’t know (how) to take it.

We had crew that would intentionally pick up New York layovers just so they could go to the memorial. They weren’t letting anyone around ground zero, and they would take airline crews special. A lot of crews would go just to pay their respects. Very much wanting to be close to that and the people. The firefighters in New York, they lost so many of theirs, too, that they thought it was respectful to let our crews go in to see that.

9/11 Memorial in New York. (9/11 Memorial and Museum)

On flying out of Washington, D.C. again:

That was very surreal. They had it to where it didn’t look too bad not too long after. I’m trying to think of the next time I went through there. It’s tough to remember because it’s been so long. I totally thought about the last time I was there and leaving and driving right around where it got hit. It was surreal to see the damage and think how many lives were lost there.

Devastation at the Pentagon (NARA)

On the lesson of 9/11:

You felt like we were all in this together. It kind of felt like an us versus them all of a sudden, instead of I’m just going through the paces as myself. I remember how much it really united America at the time. Instead of driving a wedge amongst us, I really thought it pulled everyone closer, for sure.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com