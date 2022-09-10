Kansas volunteers help wildfire efforts in Northern California

Firefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito...
Firefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, Calif., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He is part of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Volunteers from Kansas are joining hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster workers in responding to wildfires in Northern California.

Shelley Houser from Wamego, Judy Stroot from Andover, and Shannon Wilson from Lawrence, Kansas will help with sheltering and mass care operations, in person and virtually, for the Mosquito Fire near Sacramento.

Currently, more than 850 trained Red Cross responders have worked with partners to provide nearly 14,700 overnight stays in emergency shelters, over 22,300 meals and snacks, and over 20,100 relief supplies needed due to these wildfires.

To donate to help those impacted by the fires go to redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A man with a unique connection to Britain's royal family lived in this house in Kinsley, Kansas.
Kansas town holds unique connection to royal family
Wichita police on Friday morning, Sept. 9, responded to a deadly crash in which the driver hit...
Police identify man killed in S. Wichita crash below I-135 overpass
A bomb threat reported Friday morning, Sept. 9, prompted the evacuation of Campus High School.
Campus High School evacuated due to bomb threat
One dead in N. Wichita crash
One dead in N. Wichita crash
Support continues for a Wichita firefighter battling brain cancer. The Wichita Fire Department...
Call for support continues as cancer battle nears end for veteran Wichita firefighter

Latest News

Kansas State place kicker Chris Tennant (17) gets past Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw...
K-State blows out Mizzou 40-12 in first meeting since 2011
Commercial jet
Flight attendant remembers diverting to Wichita on 9/11
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead after UTV crashes into bull in Kingman county
One dead in N. Wichita crash
One dead in N. Wichita crash